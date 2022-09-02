By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch in continuation of intensive air operations, on 30 August 2022 neutralized 14 terrorist’s while conducting air interdiction missions against identified terrorists hideouts at Alhaji Isiaka location and Kuduru in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The strikes, as revealed by reliable sources, were successful as the terrorists were eliminated while several others sustained injuries.

Sources said that similar strikes were also undertaken at Udawa along Kaduna – Birnin Gwari Road in Kaduna State after receiving intelligence of terrorists activities and cow rustling in the area.

“On receipt of the distress call, NAF aircraft were immediately scrambled to the location where they intercepted and neutralized several terrorists on bikes guiding the rustled herds of cattle”.

“Feedback from local sources and own troops deployment around the area revealed that the terrorists suffered heavy casualties from the airstrikes” the source said.

In the Northeast, strikes were also carried out same day at Amchile and Gargash, both terrorist locations east of Maiduguri.

The locations were attacked severally with few surviving terrorists seen fleeing from the point of impact and hiding under nearby trees which were subsequently attacked.

The source said, “It is clear from the foregoing that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies have continued to sustain and maintain their onslaught on terrorists and their activities with varying degrees of successes.

“For as long as Nigerians continue to support the military and other security agencies through the provision of timely information on activities and movement of terrorists, the end to the current security impasse may just be in sight.”

