By Efosa Taiwo

AC Milan have defeated their rival, Inter Milan 3-2 in the Milan Derby at the San Siro on Saturday.

Inter took an early lead with Marcelo LP Brozovic latching on to a defensive error.

The equalizer, however, came ten minutes later when Rafael Leao finished past Samir Handanovic.

The second half had more drama in store when Olivier Giroud found the back of the net before Leao scored again to make it 3-1.

Edin Dzeko’s late goal for Inter created a tense finish but was not enough to deny Stefano Pioli’s side maximum points.

Speaking after the match, Pioli says he is a happy manager, stressing the maturity level at which they played.

He said, “It’s an important match, a direct match and now there’s even more of a great rivalry. Our opponents wanted to prove they were superior for many reasons, I’m happy we won but I really liked the team, we played like a great team for 70 minutes and then we relaxed a bit: when you relax, you put yourself at risk. I train guys who continue to amaze me with their energy, desire to be together, desire to improve: I’m a happy manager.”

Inter gaffer, Simone Inzaghi lamented the blackout his team had after Milan grabbed an equalizer.

He said while speaking to DAZN, “At the beginning it was a balanced match, then we scored an excellent goal. After the equaliser we had a half-hour blackout that cost us two goals. We scored two beautiful goals, their three goals are goals not to concede. With what we created we would have deserved the same, but that half hour left something to be desired and we could have done better.

“To win a derby you have to do more, half an hour is not enough. In that empty passage, Milan scored three goals, we only managed to score one.

“Managing the moments is too important for our team, we must not have these blackouts that decided the match against opponents of absolute value such as Milan and Lazio. To score the two goals we had to do a lot of things under construction, they scored 3 goals that were too easy.”

The win has taken Milan to second on the log, leveled on points with Napoli who lead by goal difference.

