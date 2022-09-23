*Assures beneficiaries of smooth training exercise

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE management of Southern Atlantic polytechnic, Airport Road uyo, Akwa Ibom State has thanked Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq for approving the institution as center for 2022 N-Power training programme for South South.

The founder and proprietor of the Polytechnic, Pastor Bassey James, also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the Social development programme targeted at addressing the issue of youths unemployment in the country.

James who spoke Friday in Uyo, identified areas for the 2022 training to include

Animation, Script writings among others, saying that the president has added value to the youths through the programme.

He assured that the institution has put the necessary facilities, including security equipment in place to ensure the smooth training of the beneficiaries, and success of the programme.

“Since we got the letter from N-power, we have acquired more eguipment, solar power lights, and security eguipment. We have also spent millions of naira to fix more facilities as demanded by the N-power officials and consultant.

“This is to ensure the program is successful.

We used two weeks to complete a standard restaurant. Also I have directed that the police station I donated which is close to the school be given a facelift”, He stressed.

The Proprietor, equally thanked the programme team-lead and consultant for giving the Southern Atlantic Polytechnic a Pass mark in infrastructural development.

He even disclosed that he recently intimated the presidency about a magazine highlighting the achievements of the Buhari administration, tagged: “The giant strides on Mr president” which would be launched in November this year.

