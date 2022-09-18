…Decries Maltreatment of Southeasterners

John Alechenu, Abuja

A former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, has called on Nigerians of good will to pray fervently for God to intervene and grant the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, freedom through the law court.

Metuh, who was also one time PDP National Vice-chairman (South East), called for the unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu, noting that doing so will restore peace and normalcy to the South East region which in turn will have a positive multiplier effect on the entire country.

The former PDP Spokesperson, said this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

He also decried the “maltreatment and systemic extortion” of South Easterners by unscrupulous operatives in security agencies and government establishments.

Metuh said, “In the light of the deplorable security situation in the South-East, there is need for unconditional freedom for Nnamdi Kanu to restore peace and normalcy to the region. Peace in the southeast will have a multiplier effect in the entire country.

“The truth is that many people are not happy with the way and manner Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was abducted in a foreign country and brought to Nigeria in chains to face all kinds of charges. Nnamdi Kanu is viewed by many as suffering for highlighting the plight of the Igbos in present Nigeria.”

Lamenting the plight of South Easterners in Nigeria Metuh said, “It is evident that Igbos still suffer stigmatisation and unfair treatment in the hands of unscrupulous operatives in security agencies and the Nigerian bureaucracy.

“South East businessmen suffer from systemic extortion in the hands of corrupt Nigerian supervisory officials and such build up resentment by the people in the South East.

“They pay to survive out of intimidation and harrasment because they are very much aware of their unfair treatment by very hostile officials in government agencies.

“Freedom for Nnamdi Kanu will go a long way to calm frayed nerves and reassure the South East that this country has accommodation for them. Let there be justice, and equity and fairness in our country.”

RELATED NEWS