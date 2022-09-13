By Bolaji Babatunde

The premier healthcare business platform last week in Lagos showcased the newest innovations in healthcare equipment and solutions innovations at the 9th edition Medic West Africa.

The 3-day event which was held from 7th to 9th September 2022 hosted over 150 exhibiting companies from 32 countries.

The Medic West Africa Exhibition and Conference, organised by leading global exhibitions company, Informa Markets provided not only an exceptional networking hub for manufacturers, distributors, procurement professionals, dealers, medical professionals, and regulators; but also offered a platform to drive the discourse on key challenges affecting the region’s healthcare systems to unearth sustainable solutions.

Attendees included Deputy Governor, Ogun State, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele; the Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, Prof. Akin Abayomi and the Commissioner for Health, Ogun State, Dr Tomi Coker.

Speaking on the need for Medic West Africa as a platform to bridge the technology and knowledge in Nigeria and West Africa, Salako-Oyedele, said the technologies needed to upgrade the health industry and provide international-standard healthcare are brought to our doorstep.

She said the platform was necessary for key stakeholders to explore what is needed for the facilities and learn more about the newest innovations in healthcare.

“Having had conversations with exhibitors present and receiving assurance from the manufacturers of their understanding of local context and needs, I am quite happy with what I have witnessed here at Medic West Africa”.

On his part, Medic West Africa’s Exhibition Manager, Mr Amogh Wadwalkar, expressed his satisfaction with its growth, continuity of legacy, and impact.

He said, “Ten years ago, Medic West Africa began as a platform to showcase the latest innovations in healthcare technology to industry players for the advancement of regional health infrastructures. Now, it has grown to not only be a peerless exhibition platform but also a place of discourse concerning topical issues challenging the healthcare industry. “

He noted that by inviting and connecting all parties in the health ecosystem, they have facilitated a platform to unearth solutions for the greatest challenges affecting the industry and communities”.

The high point of the event was the exhibition of technologies including state-of-the-art imaging & diagnostics, laboratory equipment, IT systems & solutions, healthcare infrastructure & assets, disposables & consumer goods, pharmaceuticals & supplements, and medical equipment & instruments, among many others.

Informa Market’s Group Director for Healthcare, Solenne Singer, conveyed: “Our role at Informa Markets is to bring together manufacturers to meet with local buyers to aid in the sourcing of health equipment and solutions for their facilities and the people of Nigeria. This year, we unveiled a laboratory segment, Medlab, as the highlight of the show.

