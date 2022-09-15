Thousands of party supporters yesterday welcomed the New Nigeria Political Party (NNPP) Presidential Candidate Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso to Minna Niger state for the inauguration of the state Secretariat of the party.

Alhaji Kwankwaso, who came into Minna by road was received by supporters who wore the Kwankwasiya red caps some of them rode on horse backs chanting the party slogan.

VIDEO: Niger Host Kwankwaso



The @OfficialNNPPng Presidential candidate, Sen @KwankwasoRM today (14th September, 2022) Commissioned the party Secretariat in Minna, Niger State.



The Commissioning ceremony attracted large crowds of party supporters. pic.twitter.com/zehUmOODAL — Hon. Saifullahi Hassan (@SaifullahiHon) September 14, 2022

From the Minna city gate to the new Secretariat a distance of less than three kilometers which traditional should be covered in about 30 minutes took Kwankwaso and his entourage more than three hours..

State Secretary of the party Comrade Mohammed Garba described the reception for Kwankwaso as “Overwhelming” adding that the huge crowd is an indication that the NNPP flagbearer will win the state in next year’s presidential election.

“We were overwhelmed with the reception we least expected the number of people that turned out to receive our candidate”.

Garba reacting to the protest against the Governorship candidate by some supporters of the party said “ it is an in-house problem we shall resolve it at the appropriate time.

“There is no way you will not have a problem after any primary election the most important thing is to resolve such problem”.

