•Suspect, wife in Police custody — Ikenga, PPRO Anambra State

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

A middle aged man, whose name was described as Mr Peter from Uruagu Nnewi in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State has allegedly killed his elder brother, Mr. Godwin over alleged disconnection of his electricity supply for non payment of electric bill.

The death of Godwin was said to have occurred following an altercation that later degenerated to physical combat between the two brothers over the disconnection of electricity supply to Peter’s apartment allegedly ordered by his deceased elder brother.

Saturday Vanguard gathered that trouble started when the suspect allegedly refused to pay his monthly electricity bill of ¦ 1,500, leading to disconnection of his energy supply, by his deceased brother. The suspect was said to have confronted his deceased brother to know why his apartment electricity supply was disconnected and in the process a heated argument ensued between them.

Peter who was said to be uncontrollably angry over the disconnection, at a point of the heated argument, rushed into his apartment, grabbed his gun, came out and gunned down his elder brother, Godwin immediately.

The trigger happy Peter, after shooting his brother to death was said to have quickly run to a nearby Police station and surrendered himself, for the fear of being mobbed by the youths of the community who were said to be extremely angry for his beastly conduct.

Saturday Vanguard equally gathered that prior to the electricity disconnection generated feud, there had been a long feud between the two over a land dispute, for which Peter had been issuing life threats to his deceased brother, which were not taken seriously.

The Anamhra State Police Command image maker Mr. Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the incident, saying the suspect had been arrested contrary to claims that he willingly surrendered himself to the police in Nnewi.

According to the State Police Public Relations Office, PPRO, Ikenga “The wife of the suspect was first arrested at the scene of the crime, after which the suspect himself was arrested, so both the husband and wife are currently in the police custody.

“The Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng has ordered that the case be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department, CID, for discreet investigation” Ikenga said.

