UGHELLI -A 26-year old man, Mr. Ogaga Kome has allegedly shot and killed an 11-year old boy, Hossanna Merritt while testing a locally made gun at Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area, Delta State.

Police Public Relations Officer of the State command, Mr. Bright Edafe, who disclosed this, in a statement, said the suspect who had fled after the incident had been arrested and currently in police custordy.

The statement noted that the DPO Ozoro Police Station on 22/8/2022, received a report that “one Ogaga Kome ‘m’ aged 26 years old while testing a locally made gun in his house allegedly shot and killed one Hossanna Merritt ‘m’ aged 11years in Ozoro, and fled immediately after the incident.

“The Command alerted members of the public on the incident and solicited for information that will aid the arrest of the suspect.

“Consequently, on 30/8/2022 at about 1305hrs, a well-meaning individual who is also a relative of the suspect brought him to the station.

“Suspect is in custody and investigation is ongoing.

The Commissioner of Police Delta State Command, CP Ari Muhammed appreciates the efforts of residents in the State who have been supportive to the Police in combating crime.”

