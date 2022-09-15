.

Ikeja— An Ikeja Special Offences Court, yesterday sentenced a 52-year-old man, Akin Isaac, to 21 years imprisonment for defiling and impregnating his 18-year-old daughter.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo sentenced the convict to 21 years imprisonment following his plea bargain application, dated April 21.

“In view of the guilty plea of the defendant to one count of defilement, I hereby find the defendant guilty as charged,” Taiwo said.

The judge thereafter asked the defendant if he had anything to say, following his conviction.

The convict knelt down in the dock and pleaded for mercy, saying he had an aged mother to look after.

Taiwo thereafter sentenced him to 21 years in prison and added that the sentencing should take effect from June 2020 when he was arrested.

Earlier, the judge had asked the State Counsel, Mrs Omowumi Bajulaye- Bishi if the 21 years plea bargain was good enough for the convict, owing to how emotional the survivor was while she was giving her testimony.

“I remember the survivor clearly. She was weeping right here in the box. Abortion, pregnancy, drugs, beating and all sorts of inhuman treatment meted on her by her father?

“Do you think 21 years is good enough for him?,” the judge asked.

Bajulaye-Bishi, in her review of facts dated July 6, had informed the court that the convict applied and concluded to change his plea, upon which the information against him be amended to the offence of defilement.

