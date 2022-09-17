.

Efosa Taiwo

The reigning English Champions, Manchester City have returned to the top of the Premier League table after a comfortable 3-0 win away at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Jack Grealish opened the scoring and his first goal of the season for Manchester City after just 55 seconds of the Premier League encounter at Molineux.

Then Norwegian and the “unstoppable” Erling Haaland found the bottom corner of the net in the 16th minute to put Man City two goals up and grabbed his 11th goal of the EPL campaign.

The goal historic him as the first player to score in his first four away games in the Premier League.

In the 80th minute, Haaland and De Bruyne linked up inside the box for Phil Foden to glide a low ball across goal into the bottom corner to knock out any hope of a comeback for Wolves.

The three points take City to the top of the league at least until tomorrow, when Arsenal could reclaim their seat at the top if they beat Brentford

