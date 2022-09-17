.

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

YENAGOA-SUPPORTERS of the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party,LP, Peter Obi, popularly known as ‘Obidients’ on Saturday held a rally in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

The rally was organised by a coalition of support groups of Labour Party, LP, and Perter Obi, in Bayelsa State.

The Obidients, who along the Chief Melford Okilo Road and terminated at the Ox-bow Lake, were armed with placards with various inscriptions such as “Our Mumu don do,” “We need someone that will fix Nigeria,” “Peter Obi stands the better chance to restore Nigeria,” “Our crumbling education, power, health, and economy can only be revive by Peter Obi,” “We are the structure, we want to vote in a man that has the future of the country at heart,” among others.

The State’s Chairman of ‘Obidients’ support groups coalition Mr. Eniye Zidougha, who addressed the rally said: “We have seen other States carry out their rallies and what we are doing today is not different,” adding that insecurity, poverty, lack of power, ASUU strike and other failures by the government was the reason for the rally.

He said the Obidient Movement became important to salvage the already mortgaged future of the citizens, pointing out that with their Permanent Voter Cards, PCVs, the people will vote their conscience at the forth coming elections.

Also speaking, the Coordinator of Concern Medical Practitioners, one of the support groups, Dr. Frank Ogunuawe, said they are all out in support of Peter Obi, who he described as the most credible and prepared man for the job.

He lamented that the number of medical professionals leaving the country to work outside the shores of the country was quite frightening, while the few ones in the country are planning to go on strike due to some unresolved issues between them and government.

He said: “Just imagine what will happen to most people who are sick due to sufferings inflicted on them by the hardship experience in the country, we should also remember that students of higher institutions have been on strike for the past Seven months, so it’s time to stop the nonsense in the country by voting for a sincere person.”

