Dr. Michael Tidi

The Councillor representing the Royal and productive people of Ekurede Ugbori Ward, Hon. Urowayino Lori has felicitated with the Executive Chairman of Warri South Local Government Council, Dr. Michael Tidi, LLB, on the auspicious occasion of his 42nd birthday.

Lori, in a birthday message showered encomium on the Council Helmsman.

According to him, “Dr. Michael Tidi has demonstrated exemplary leadership through people-oriented initiatives that given Warri South Council a great sense of direction. Since he held sway in office, he has gradually repositioned Warri through his unique style of leadership.

“Asides the confines of leadership and being a quintessential Leader, Dr. Tidi is also a trailblazer on many aspects that has made him a Rolemodel to many. Tidi’s academic milestones on his doctorates degree, and more recently, his firstclass from Law, is a trailblazing achievement that has continued to inspire the Youths in Warri South and across the state.

“On this special day, I use this unique opportunity to congratulate our dear Chairman. It is my sincere prayers that God Almighty continue to bless and enlarge your horizons in good health and prosperity.” Hon. Lori added

RELATED NEWS