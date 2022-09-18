By Funmi Komolafe

“But thou, when thou prayest, enter into thy closet, and when thou hast shut thy door, pray to thy Father which is in secret; and thy Father which seeth in secret shall reward openly” . Matthew 6 vs. 6 ( KJV)

Brethren, the Bible passage quoted above teaches us how to pray and reveals the consequence such prayers.

Here the Holy Bible speaks of personal prayer and not congregational prayer.

We are told that to make personal prayers, you need to set yourself aside. In other words, be alone while praying, pour out your heart to the LORD. When you follow this pattern of prayer, you would be praying like Hannah. You might say, Hannah prayed in the temple. Yes she did but it was because she set herself aside that Pastor Eli got curious and wondered if she was drunk.

Dear Sister, how much time do you have to set yourself aside to pour out your heart to the Lord? Many of us get too busy to set ourselves aside for personal prayer. When we pray, it’s a short prayer. This may be fine with others but not for someone trusting God for the fruit of the womb or a marriage partner.

The Father in the Bible passage quoted above refers to the Almighty God. Our Lord Jesus confirmed this when he said in the Lord’s Prayer, “ Our Father, who art in Heaven”.

As Christians, we are conscious of the awesome powers of our Father in Heaven. We are taught that with God all things are possible but the question is, do you believe , God can do all things? This is where the level of your faith plays a role.

Mark 11 vs. 23 & 24 : “ For verily I say unto you, That whosoever shall say unto this mountain, Be thou removed, and be thou cast into the sea; and shall not doubt in his heart, but shall believe that those things which he saith shall come to pass; he shall have whatsoever he saith.

Therefore I say unto you, What things soever ye desire, when ye pray, believe that ye receive them, and ye shall have them”. Without your faith, you may not testify to the awesome powers of the Almighty. Faith and Patience are two factors needed to bring forth miracles.

Not surprising that the Holy Bible tells us in Hebrews 11 vs. 1 & 6 states: “ Now faith is the substance of things hoped for , the evidence of things not seen”.

Verse 6 : “ But without faith it is impossible to please him; for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him”.

We have many examples of what our faith in the Lord our Father can do in Hebrews chapter 11 but for our purpose, we’ll consider, verse 11 “ Through faith also Sara herself received strength to conceive seed, and was delivered of a child when she was past age, because she judged him faithful who had promised”.

Sarah’s shaky faith, didn’t stop or Father from manifesting a great miracle in her life. You will recall that Sarah expressed doubt when she was told she would bear a son.

Genesis 18 vs. 10 “ And he said, I will certainly return unto thee according to the time of life; and, lo, Sarah thy wife shall have a son. And Sarah heard it in the tent door, which was behind him.

Verse 12: “ Therefore Sarah laughed within herself, saying, After I am waxed old shall I have pleasure, my lord being old also?

Sarah had doubts about the Father’s ability to make her conceive. Brothers and sisters, people may doubt your ability to bear children or make it in life but it is important that you don’t doubt yourself. The grace to believe it is possible with you is given by the Father. Therefore, look away from challenges and look unto the Father.

Perhaps, God considered the faith of Abraham that had no iota of doubt. The Holy Bible assured us that for every secret prayer we have presented to our Father in heaven, He has the ability to reward us openly.

Genesis 21 vs. 1&2 : “ And the LORD visited Sarah as he had said, and the LORD did unto Sarah as he had spoken. For Sarah conceived, and bare Abraham a son in his old age, at the set time of which God had spoken”.

Hear doubtful Sarah in verses 6&7: “ And Sarah said, God hath made me to laugh, so that all that hear will laugh with me.

And she said, Who would have said unto Abraham, that Sarah should have given children such?

For I have born him a son in his old age”.

Brethren, if you don’t speak to the Father, he will not intervene in that situation that you want to change for the better or the best.

1st Chronicles 16 vs. 11 : Seek the LORD and his strength, seek his face continually “.

Sarah received mercy probably because her husband Abraham was of a higher level of faith.

Today, many husbands believe that prayer for the solution to barrenness is the business of the woman.

No brother, it is the business of both of you.

Isaac also prayed for Rebecca and the Lord responded quickly. Do you think, Rebecca had not been praying? Of course she prayed but God was moved when Isaac prayed for his wife.

Brother, learn to pray for your wife and pray together to receive the mercy of God, the Father.

There are several people out there whose challenges have nothing to do with child bearing but I tell you, freedom from every challenge follows the same pattern. Look unto the Father and he will pour his blessings upon you.

Those who fail to offer prayers, thanksgiving and make vows, tend to stay longer with challenges.

Today in the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, receive freedom from that challenge .Brethren no testimony is late. If you are not late, ( dead) be assured that your testimony is on the way.

All you need do is look unto the Father, put your total trust in Him, and you would be surprised what the Lord is able to do.

Matthew 6 vs. 26: “ Behold the fowls of the air: for they sow not, neither do they reap, nor gather into barns; yet your heavenly Father feedeth them.. Are ye not much better than they?”

I believe many of us will answer that we are better than the fowls of the air because God created us in his own image.

Brethren, you may have put all your trust in medical science, it is time to look unto the Father with total trust and faith.

When you do, people who didn’t see you praying in your closet will see your miracle and rejoice with you openly.

Our Lord Jesus gave us an assurance in John 14 vs. 14: “ And whatsoever ye shall ask in my name, that will I do, that the Father may be glorified in the Son”.

God has not changed. The world may have become modernized but our God, the unchangeable changer remains the same.

His ability to change sorrow to joy remains constant if only you would look unto the Father without doubt.

Get ready to receive messages of Congratulations.

Fear not, as long as you remain with the Father, you will testify to the goodness of the LORD.

Shalom!

