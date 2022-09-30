By Efosa Taiwo

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has received a major boost ahead of his side’s clash with Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, the German tactician confirmed that three senior players: Caoimhin Kelleher, Ibrahima Konate and Calvin Ramsay have returned to training.

Although he said that they might not feature in the weekend’s game against Brighton, but described as “good” having them back.

Injuries have been the bane of Liverpool’s season so far with one player after another succumbing to one fitness issue or another.

With the arrival of the trio, Andy Robertson, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones are the only players sidelined.

“Calvin is not ready to play but over the moon he can train now, he needs now training, training, training – there will be a moment he plays U21s so he can get a game,” Klopp said.

“Caoimh I think he’ll play this weekend for the U21s, injured for a long time but looks good in training.

“Ibou needs training as well. If he’s back for the weekend, depends how he trains today but he’s back and that’s good.”

RELATED NEWS