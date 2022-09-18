By Ayo Onikoyi

Talented Nigerian act, Samuel Egbeyon, popularly known as Litovibes, has announced a new single titled ‘Charger’ that would be released on September 23, 2022.

The Money World crooner disclosed this in a chat with Potpourri as he appreciated his fans for their support.

“Wow, finally ready with my new single (Charger). It is a banger, and it’s coming out next week.”

Litovibes assured his fans who have been following him since his album last year, saying, “You won’t be disappointed; this vibe is it. A lot of effort has been put in to make sure you enjoy it. Love you all for real.”

On what inspired his latest single and why the Sapele-born songwriter who sings in the Afrobeats genre, said it is a product of “mixed feelings.”

He quickly clarified: “It’s for someone I truly care about.”

Ever since his last album, Simple Difference, was released in December 2021, he has been recording great success. For instance, on March 1, 2022, Litovibe’s smash hit single, ‘Money World’ made the Naijapickup Top 10 Play. Similarly, on SixNaija.com on September 13, ‘Emotions’ also from Simple Difference EP, was the new song to watch out for, with the site going ahead to describe it as a particularly “astounding vibe any lover of good music should have.”

