By Benjamin Njoku

Coming off of the first-half of her U.S. tour with notable Afrobeats artist Flavour, Nigerian-American artist, Lisa Yaro is announcing her upcoming self-titled studio release and video: “Yaro” Feat. Zlatan.

The sensational artist who caught the attention of music buffs in 2021 is dropping her much anticipated follow-up single on  September 19th, 2022, making further impression with the “Zanku” crooner.

Going by her musical  talent, originality, and sexy style, Lisa has been variously touted as the perfect  example of an artist’s ability to harmoniously blend Afrobeats and RnB for the world stage. 

Described by Naijapolloza as “…becoming the Rihanna of Afrobeats with her singing ability and  her one of a kind sexy style and energy,” promoters say her new work even brings a rare energy with hypnotic sensual  vocals, over super-producer  Coublon’s classic Nigerian beats.

Zlatan on the other hand is said to inject his fierce lyrical barrage – the chemistry of which gives the song and visuals a perfect mix. 

Filmed in  a rural Nigerian community, YARO’s music video captures the essence of both artists and the raw energy of Afrobeats, creating a spell-binding connection with audiences across the world.

After making waves with  her previous single “Domitilla” featuring  Mayorkun and her solo track “Biko”, Lisa is currently appearing in sold out venues across the U.S. with Afrobeats artists Flavour and Asake.

‘Yaro’ will be available on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube as well as all  other digital music streaming platforms on the web.

