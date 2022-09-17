.

Barcelona continued their perfect start to the La Liga campaign on Saturday at the Spotify Camp Nou beating 10-man Elche 3-0.

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski bounced back from a silent performance in midweek against Bayern, scoring twice in each half to lead Barcelona to their fifth victory in their Liga campaign.

His two goals also meant he took his tally for the season to eight goals as he tops the La Liga goal scoring chart and 11 goals in all competitions for Barca in nine appearances.

Memphis Depay completed the defeat for Elche with a blast into the net after an exquisite turn that left his marker behind him.

Elche knew it was going to be a long afternoon for them in the full-packed and boisterous Camp Nou after Gonzalo Verdu got sent off for hauling down Lewandowski who had a clear run at goal. He was the last man and was shown a straight red card as early as the 14th minute.

However, they held their own to ensure a respectable scoreline with much of that effort attributable to their goalkeeper, Edgar Badia

Barcelona has now returned to the top of the league table at least until the Madrid derby between Real and Atletico at the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday.

