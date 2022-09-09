Pastor Leke Adeboye has donated brand new reflective vests to the local vigilante group known as Redeemed Volunteers within the Redemption Camp.

He said vests will help in security and traffic control duties during programs on the Redemption Camp.

According to him, it was done in partnership with RCCG Pastors’ Seeds Family, an organisation that Cater for children of pastors and ministers in RCCG.

He also paid a visit to the Redeemer’s Health Centre to pray for the sick, encourage them, and distribute fruits.

He was accompanied by the Councillor for Ofada Ward in Obafemi Owode Local Government, Honourable Adeola Abolaji, as well as ministers and members of the Church and supported by the Pastors’ Seeds Family.

A total of 420 people benefitted from this visit including the hospital staff, the admitted patients and their visitors.

Earlier this year, eight women who delivered babies had their bills paid at the Lagos State UniversityTeaching Hospital, with 4 women who were held back in the hospital due to unpaid

bills got their bills paid and were subsequently released.

He recently donated a library and six computers to Sogunle primary school, alongside a block of classrooms that was renovated with toilets refurbished.

RELATED NEWS