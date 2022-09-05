.

By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, has impounded 19 vehicles over indiscriminate and illegal parking in Lagos Island area of the state.

This is to ease the perennial traffic gridlock around Apongbon, CMS and Iyana-Oworo.

Recall that 20 vehicles were impounded over a week ago at some illegal parks on Apongbon Bridge and Ikorodu Garage but 19 additional vehicles were impounded for similar offences between Wednesday and weekend.

LASTMA General Manager, Mr Bolaji Oreagba said that the on-going total clampdown exercise embarked upon by the Authority was to generally ease off traffic flow to motorists particularly in this ‘Ember Months’ across the State.

He further said that study conducted revealed that perennial traffic gridlock being experienced by motorists are caused by recalcitrant drivers who do not want to comply with the State Traffic Laws and Regulations.

The General Manager said the on-going total Enforcement exercise which is expected to cover major identified spots is being coordinated by the Core Operations Commands (COC) from LASTMA Headquarters at Oshodi.

“I must implore law abiding citizens of Lagos State, especially motorists, to adhere strictly to the traffic law of the State in order not to run afoul of the law which has consequences.

“We must all have a positive attitude towards obeying the law of the State which was made to ensure orderliness and fast-paced socio-economic improvement of individuals, corporate entities and generality of the people”.

While assuring members of the public of the Authority’s commitment in ensuring free flow of traffic on all our roads, Oreagba urged drivers and general road users to be compliant with traffic laws, to make the ‘Smart City’ vision achievable in Lagos.

He However called on LASTMA officials to be more dedicated on effective traffic monitoring and management across the metropolis.

Similarlly, Mr. Peter Gbejemede, the Director of Operations that led the team confirmed that immediately after the enforcement operations around Apongbon, CMS and Iyana-Oworo, traffic was observed to flow better for motorists.

He maintained that drivers/owners of these new additional 19 apprehended vehicles would be arraigned at Lagos Mobile Court to serve as deterrent to others.

