By Elizabeth Osayande

The Lagos State Ministry of Education, through the Lagos State Examinations Board, has stated that the shift in date for the commencement of 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination, BECE, resit, earlier fixed for Wednesday, September 28 to Thursday, October 6 was to enable students yet to register, do so.

This was contained in a statement signed on Wednesday by the Director, Lagos State Examinations Board, Orunsolu Adebayo.

Part of the statement read: “The Lagos State Ministry of Education, through the Lagos State Examinations Board, has announced the postponement of year 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination, BECE, resit earlier fixed for Wednesday, 28th September 28 to Thursday, October 6 at all designated centres across the state.

“This postponement became necessary in order to accommodate Schools that are yet to register their candidates for the Resit Examination to do so.

“The Board does not wish to deny the affected Candidates the opportunity of taking the examination.

“The Board urges the concerned Principals to take note of the new date , October 6, 2022, and ensure all affected candidates are duly informed.

“All inconveniences that may arise from the postponement are highly regretted, while the Board counts on the cooperation and understanding of all stakeholders for a fruitful exercise. ” Adebayo said.

