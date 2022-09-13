.

By Efe Onodjae, LAGOS

The academic session at Covenant Point Academy, a primary school in the Amukoko area of Lagos, started on a tragic note yesterday, as the school fence collapsed, killing two children.

One of the children was identified as Samat Saheed, while the other, a 10-year-old girl was identified as Judith Ndujie.

Vanguard gathered that the 10-year-old girl who resided on Olumoko Street told her father that a neighbour sent her on an errand.

According to a resident, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, “ she told her father that she would be back shortly. While walking past the school to link her destination, the school fence, which was under construction, collapsed on her chest.

She was screaming ‘my chest’ before she died.

As for late Samat, he was said to be playing with his friends in an empty mosque adjacent to the school when she heard people shouting outside.

Eyewitnesses said: “She stood in front of his mother’s shop when the second fence suddenly collapsed on him.

Speaking with Mrs Ndujie, she explained that she left her daughter with her father before leaving for work, only to hear news of her death on arrival.

She said: “My daughter clocked 10 years old on May 16, 2022. She was supposed to resume JSS1 today, September 12, 2022.”

She said the fence collapsed because it was not on a solid foundation.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident, said the owner of the school has been arrested.

