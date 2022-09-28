.

By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Government on Wednesday said it has commenced full investigations into the death of three years old male patient, who reportedly died while undergoing medical treatment at the Eti-Osa Maternal and Childcare Centre, Lekki-Ajah area of the state.

The State government was reacting to a viral video on social media where the deceased’s father attributed the boy’s death to negligence and misconduct on the part of the hospital.

In the video, the deceased lay on a bed while the bereaved father was relaying what transpired before his son passed on.

According to him, his son who was on admission at the facility gave up the ghost as a result of overdose medication applied by a nurse.

He alleged that rather than explaining what led to the patient’s death to him, the nurse and other personnel in the facility abandoned the body and ran to a nearby Police station to the incident the matter.

However, Prof. Akin Abayomi, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, in a statement dated, 28th September 2022, expressed condolences to the bereaved family promising to conduct full investigations into the allegation.

He said the management of the facility had also officially reported the incident to the Ministry while an investigation into the allegation and the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident has since commenced at the facility level. He said, ‘’The attention of Lagos State Ministry of Health has been drawn to a news report in the Guardian Newspaper of Sunday, September 25, 2022, titled, ‘Family of Three-Year-Old Boy who Died in Lagos Hospital Demand Justice’; wherein it was reported that a three-year-old child died of negligence and misconduct at one of the Lagos State Government owned secondary care facilities, the Eti-Osa Maternal and Childcare Centre, Lekki-Ajah.

‘’I would like to first and foremost express my heartfelt condolence to the family of the deceased and pray for the repose of the soul of the departed. The incident which occurred between Friday 23rd and Saturday 24th September 2022 is rather unfortunate and sad.’’ said the Commissioner.

Abayomi promised that the independent investigation will include an autopsy, a review of medical records of the patient and additional documents among others. ‘’However, for the avoidance of doubt, it is pertinent to note that the management of the facility had also officially reported the incident to the Ministry while an investigation into the allegation and the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident has since commenced at the facility level.

‘’In the same vein, I have also requested an independent investigation into the incident. Our investigation will include an autopsy, a review of medical records of the patient and additional documents, enquiries from medical staff who attended to the deceased, and the parents of the child.

‘’Without pre-empting the outcome of the ongoing investigation, I would like to state that this is a Coroner’s inquest case, which is why an autopsy has been requested to determine the actual cause of death. I, therefore, sue for calm and assure members of the public of our commitment to conduct a transparent and thorough investigation into the incident, and make available the outcome of the investigation.

‘’Our resolve to halt avoidable deaths of neonates, infants and children are unshaken. We will continue to vigorously implement policies and strategies geared toward preventing and halting maternal and child mortality in the centre of excellence. Once again, I commiserate with the family of the deceased, and request for their full cooperation whenever they are called upon in the course of the investigation.’’ He added.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, Spokesperson, Lagos State Police Command promised to get back to Vanguard when he was contacted on phone.

