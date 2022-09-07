Organizers of Lagos Comic Convention, widely recognized as the biggest geek and pop culture event in Africa are getting set to welcome over 10,000 fans, enthusiasts, professionals and business heads in the creative industries of comics, books, films, animation, gaming, VR and others.

Being the very first in Africa, the Lagos Comic Con powered by Raptures.io has long established itself as a vibrant hub for showcasing the finest of Africa’s creativity in these fields while tackling core challenges facing the creative space.

This year’s event proudly sponsored by Raptures.io, will hold in various halls in the popular Landmark Events Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos on the 17th of September and the FilmOne Cinemas will host the Film and Animation zone activities all within the Landmark village. In its 10th year, this edition just as in previous years has enjoyed fabulous support and love from the French Embassy in Nigeria and would host several guests from all around the world, especially from African countries like Cameroun and DRC.

According to the founder of the event, Ayodele Elegba, “Lagos Comic Con 2022 will be a celebration of the African culture and the resilience of African creative to bounce back after the COVID 19 pandemic and keep pushing the boundaries globally.”

Over 70 businesses in diverse sectors are expected to exhibit products and services to the massive audience made-up mostly of young upwardly mobile Africans. There will be 32 panel discussions and masterclasses, which will feature over 120 elite players in various sectors.

Also, creative pitches are making a comeback to Lagos Comic Con, as once again, aspiring creators will get the opportunity to pitch their concepts and win prizes. In the book zone, two authors will get free publishing deals with a sign on fee of three hundred thousand naira from Naphtali Books plus major publicity benefits from Lagos Comic Con. At the Comic Zone, two comic creators will get their comic books published by Zebra Comics, promoted by Lagos Comic Con and given free Exhibition spots at the 2023 event. One animation creator will get to use the Spoof Animation team to produce their short film. For the Film Zone, a monologue challenge will see twenty aspiring actors get a chance to perform before prominent Nollywood actors, directors and producers and two winners would get an automatic role in a movie production.

Other activities include stage performances, red carpet events, VVIP lounge and bar, gaming events, movie spotlights, books and comics launches, film premieres and lots more.

