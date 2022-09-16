John Alechenu, Abuja

The Labour Party has dismissed critics of the impressive performance of its Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, in a recent poll commissioned by ANAP Foundation and conducted by NOI Polls Ltd.

It said it’s attention was drawn to a series of corrosive, inflammatory, falsehood and divisive statements deliberately peddled by

“the drowning APC and few other political parties” with the sole purpose of planting a seed of discord in our build up to 2023 General Election as a result of the outcome of the polls which confirmed the Publicity acknowledged fact that Obi led with 21 per cent of the votes.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Comrade Arabambi Abayomi, said this in a statement, in Abuja, on Friday.

He said, “The rash conclusion arrived here by the shameless APC administration definitely shows a bunch of APC members and supporters substantially lack the capacity to correctly understand the complexities in rational thinking needed to be responsible public commentators.

“It is widely held as a fact by all who are informed that it is possible to fool some of the people some of the time but very impossible to fool all the people all the time.

“ Before the release of the findings of the NOI POLLS, the larger majority of Nigerians have all felt the heavy and volcanic impact of Obi phenomenon that has since a while, largely won the approval and wide support of most Nigerians across the Nation.

“Both the APC and PDP that had for a long time been busy mortgaging the future of the Nation and Citizens through very much dubious, deceptive insincere,dishonest and incompetence in Governance for should have simply kept quiet and not engage in some naked dances in the market by feigning untenable indignation over a poll that confirms the barometer of public opinion.“

Abayomi explained that it was quite embarrassing for the ruling party which has failed in all indices of governance to quarrel with what most Nigerians have come to accept as fact, that the ruling party “has fallen short in all departments of good Governance and has been deservedly rejected. “

The LP spokesperson further said, “The NOI POLLS is a further proof and confirmation of the widely held political views of Nigerians who have decided to take their Nation back from the evil paws of the party that unceasingly, crudely, recklessly and blindly busy robbing the Nation in Governance.“

RELATED NEWS