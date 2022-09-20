Old Student’s Association of Kuramo Government College, Iru, Lagos, has announced a 100 million naira Estate project for the school in a bid to end the dearth of teachers at the school, due to complaints of high cost of living in the environ.

The Old Students made this known at the 42nd anniversary of the school’s establishment which held at the school premises on September 15th, 2022, explaining that the location of the school in highbrow Lekki community made it difficult for teachers posted to the school to remain due to high cost of living.

The Association also promised to institute a 200,000 Naira award to two best graduating students yearly to encourage them to put in their best, as well as improve the standard of the school.

Dr. Adeniyi Adewole, the National President of Old School Student KCOSA) in his address, disclosed how the Association arrived at the decision to undertake the two projects, stressing that their interaction with the principal of the school revealed the areas of urgent intervention needed to save the school.

According to him, “The principal made mention of, if teachers were been transferred to this very school by the government the following term they won’t be here because of the cost of living. We now employed some teachers to be teaching them to prepare them for both Junior and Senior WAEC and we have seen an improvement in their performance, which has grown from 5% where we met it, to about 85% as of last year. So we now decided that we can find a permanent solution to this problem by getting a teacher’s quarters for the teachers”.

“Presently the Association have bought a land along the corridor of this Pennisula to build a Teacher’s Quarters for the teachers, whereby any teacher that is transfered here, will have free vehicle that will take them from their quarter to the school and vice versa. by doing that we would have permanent teachers for the Kuramite. Apart from that we realised that a lot of things have been left untouched. We did a landscaping job by some of us. We would be painting the whole school and also we all know that to get jobs outside there is not realistic, we decided to teach them how to be good entrepreneurs so we have a fish pond that is almost completed.”

On her part, the Director of Child Guidance, School Counselling and Special Education Unit, Lagos State, Dr. Abimbola Grace Abolarin who delivered the Keynote Address at the occasion advised the students to always plan ahead if they want to become successful in life.

According to her, “For fulfilment to take place, three things must be in your mind; 1. Interest- what I love to do. 2. Ability- is the possession of a means of skill to do something. 3. Aptitude- individual’s potential for acquiring some specific skills, adding that these three rules will ensure that they focused in their chosen paths to success.

Rev. Dr. Jonathan Imogu, a member of the Association’s Board of Trustee who also announced a personal endowment of N200,000 to be shared between the best male and female graduating students, described the association’s gesture as what other Alma Mater ought to be doing to give back to their schools.

Mr. Donald Odusami, a former President of Kuramo Alumni, talked about the 100 Million Naira Estate project, revealing that it was being funded by both the association’s diaspora and local members, noting that of the class of schools known as Jakande Schools, Kuramo College has remained a champion despite their huge challenges.

“The Old Students of this school are very ready to contribute because they are exposed and they understand the value of education, he stressed. Adding, “I can categorically tell you that the present president of CBN is an Old Student of Kuramo College and there are many more”.

The Principal of Kuramo Senior College, Mr. Abdul-Wahab B. Lawal appreciated the efforts of the Old Students, while listing out all the donations and contributions they have made.

“I can say that the 1989 set donated the water pump we use for the whole school. They also donated a lot of books to the library. The 1988 set came and did something that is highly wonderful, they gave us a 10KVA solar energy that can power everything that we have in the school including all the computers, all the materials in the laboratories, all the offices. That’s what we use when we don’t have electricity. Very recently, the 1985, also came to join in the movement by giving us a 7.5KVA generator that cost more than 500,000”.

RELATED NEWS