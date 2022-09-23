By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police command on Friday said, the three people abducted by suspected kidnappers on Wednesday, 21st of September 2022 at Wasinmi, in Ewekoro local government area of the state have regained their freedom.

The command Public Relations officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this to newsmen in a statement he issued in Abeokuta, the State capital

According to Oyeyemi, the three victims, one of who is a police inspector were kidnapped by a group of kidnappers who were operating in military camouflage uniform.

Oyeyemi said, “On receiving the information of the abduction, the State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole directed the command’s anti kidnapping unit and other tactical squad to move into the area and join forces with Ewekoro divisional headquarters in rescuing the victims”.

“Upon the intensive pressure and aggressive trailing of the kidnappers, they were left with no alternative other than releasing their captives”.

“The victims regained their freedom at about 9:45 pm of Thursday 22nd of September, 2022 and have since reunited with their families”.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole has directed that no stone should be left unturned in ensuring that the kidnappers were all arrested and brought to book.

