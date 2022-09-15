By Kathryn Schmid

In a world where the verb “google” has entered common parlance, it is no surprise that working at Google is many people’s ultimate aspiration. It certainly was for Kevin Miller. After earning his degree at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business, Miller snagged a job at Google after an arduous four months and seven interviews.

Miller moved across the country to take the job, but after just two years, Miller quit. “That’s the craziest thing I’ve ever heard,” his dad told him. But for Miller, he had accomplished what he set out to do and had learned enough from his time at Google. Instead, it was time for Miller to create something himself.

Immediately after, Miller signed up for a marketing bootcamp called Tradecraft, where he was surrounded by people hoping to gain employment at Google. Miller, obviously, was there for different reasons. He intended to learn how businesses were made from the ground up. It was there that Miller came up with the idea to work with Search Engine Optimization (SEO). SEO, simply put, is the act of making a website or link more Google friendly, so that when someone searches for a related term, your site shows up near the top of the results page.

Miller quickly put his skills to the test with his site TheWordCounter.com, an online tool for knowing how long a writing sample is. Thanks to employing SEO, Miller achieved nearly a million unique visitors each month and the site is the very first result on Google for over 300,000 unique search results.

Shortly after, Miller teamed up with an old friend of his, Jon Zacharias, to launch their own SEO agency based in Los Angeles named GR0. Their vision was simple: to corner the market in this particular field instead of trying to be a jack-of-all-trades, but master-of-none. Their formulated approach to SEO was unique; they employed content writing, on-page optimization, and backlink acquisition. This strategy has been wildly successful, and they were able to help companies like Pressed Juicery and Universal Music Group increase their search result rankings and generate extra traffic, netting a combined one billion new page views.

Kevin Miller, and by extension GR0, has gone from working for Google to mastering its algorithm that dominates our digital lives.

