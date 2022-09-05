Kenya’s President-elect William Ruto

By Biodun Busari

The Kenyan Supreme Court has upheld the presidential election result that Deputy President William Ruto won as the President-elect.

The Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court, Martha Koome declared the judgment on Monday that Ruto remains the President-elect.

The Supreme Court was made of seven-member Koome – Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court, Lady Justice Philomena Mbete Mwilu – Deputy Chief Justice and Vice President of the Supreme Court and Hon. Justice Mohamed Khadhar Ibrahim.

Others are Hon. Justice Dr Smokin Wanjala, Hon. Lady Justice Njoki Susanna Ndung’u, Hon. Justice Isaac Lenaola and Hon. Justice William Ouko.

Recall that Raila Odinga who had vied five times to be the President of the East African country, appealed the election results that declared Ruto as the winner.

Odinga, last month, said the results were “null and void.”

Supreme Court verdict

However, Koome, in her ruling today, said, “The petitioners did not provide a water-tight case against the election results.”

In her verdict, Koome said, “This is a unanimous decision of the court and we make the following orders. The presential election petition number E005 of 2022 as consolidated with the presidential election petition numbers E0,0,1,2,3,4,7 and 8 of 2022 are hereby dismissed.

“As a consequence, we declare the election result of the first respondent as President-elect to be valid.”

