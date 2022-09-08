Kemi Badenoch

By Biodun Busari

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has said the appointment of British-Nigerian lawmaker, Kemi Badenoch as the Secretary of State for International Trade in Britain has renewed his confidence in Nigeria’s abundant potential.

Liz Truss, newly elected UK Prime Minister appointed Badenoch as the Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade on Tuesday.

Reacting to the appointment on Wednesday, Obi said he was delighted, and thus restated that repositioning Nigeria will require working with such innovative and productive minds home and abroad if he becomes the nation’s leader in 2023.

Obi tweeted, “I am delighted by the appointment of Nigerian Born @KemiBadenoch MP, as the Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade, by the new UK’s Prime Minister, @trussliz.

“By Kemi Badenoch’s appointment into this very powerful position, my confidence is renewed in the abundant potentials with which Nigerians are endowed.

“In our journey to rescuing the nation, we hope to not only work with the most innovative and productive minds, but create a nation where every Nigerian will freely thrive and live out their full potentials.”

