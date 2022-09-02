.

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

In an ongoing effort to eradicate tuberculosis in Kebbi State, the focal person direct observation treatments, DOT, public health unit of the Federal Medical Center Birnin Kebbi, Mrs. Hannah Maje, has disclosed that no fewer than 100 tuberculosis patients are being observed and treated against the ailment.

According to her, patients who complete six months’ treatment can fully recover from the ailment. She therefore appealed to others who are yet to complete their treatment to make themselves available for the necessary treatment as the medication is given free of charge.

She warned that those who have not competed their treatment risk a return of the ailment, which is accompanied by persistent coughing but dismissed the claim that TB was a death sentence.

According to Maje, TB could be controlled through early detection and screening of patients in order to save their lives.

While describing TB as an air-borne diseases, Maje said that the use of face masks by the patients and people living in same environment can prevent its spread.

On how they treat patients, the focal person said that only patients with severe cases are admitted while those with mild symptoms are given prescribed drugs.

She said: “So far, we have been able to treat and discharge no fewer than 40 patients, adding that they have also undertaken a series of advocacy visits to urban and rural areas of the state, which have helped to reduce stigmatization and increase patronage of treatment centres.

She urged members of the public who are experiencing persistent cough speak up and come for early screening to protect themselves and the public.

