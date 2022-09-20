File Photo

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State Government has warned members of the general public that any move to block the Kaduna-Abuja Road (or any route) in order to express dissatisfaction, is unacceptable and a prelude to breakdown of law and order.

This was contained in a statement issued by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State.

The government said by this notice, individuals or groups planning to restrict citizens’ movements are advised to desist in the interest of public peace.

“While the Kaduna State Government is not depriving citizens the right to express discontent, public security and safety must always be the foremost consideration.”

“The danger of barricading a strategic route like the Kaduna-Abuja Road is better appreciated within the context of ongoing security operations covering the route, and other areas of interest,” he said.

The statement explained that keen attention must also be given to the possibility of certain gatherings degenerating into violence.

“Citizens are therefore strongly advised against participating in such processions, particularly those which will impact the normal socio-economic activities of other citizens, or expose lives to unnecessary danger.”

“Citizens may kindly be reminded that collective security should remain the first and most important consideration at all times. Individuals, unions and other groups are therefore urged to note this advisory for strict compliance,” the state government said.

