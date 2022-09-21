The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has said it will disrupt political campaigns slated to start later this month in pressing home their demand for the Federal Government to end the ongoing ASUU strike.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been on strike since 14th February and has kept students across the country at home for seven months.

INEC had laid down the timetable for next year’s elections which starts later this month which the students have threatened to disrupt if the strike is not called off.

In a press conference on Wednesday, the Chairman, NANS National Taskforce on #EndASUUStrikeNow, Ojo Olumide, emphasized the students’ resolve to continue the protest until the strike is called off.

Olumide said, “For those misconstruing our struggle, we call on them to see reason with Nigerian Students and join us in the struggle to save public education in the country.

“The leadership of NANS demands a better deal for the education of the Nigerian masses because most of the children of the privileged few now study either overseas or in Private Universities established with our common wealth across the country by the same set of people we entrusted to govern us. This is more reason they will continue to turn deaf ears to the demand by ASUU for improved standards and conditions of learning in our public higher institutions.

“Our blocking of access to public roads and ports is just a warning. If the government fails to conclude all the negotiations and agreement with ASUU within the frame of two weeks, they will witness more protests and rallies all over the country, they will also witness the annoyance, anger, and frustration of Nigerians Students who have been at home for the past seven months.”

It will be recalled that the students had halted activities at the Lagos-Ibadan expressway and the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos in protest over the strike.

