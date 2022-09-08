By Efosa Taiwo

Graham Potter has been confirmed as new Chelsea’s manager on a five-year contract.

Potter joins from Brighton after compensation was paid to release him. He arrived at Chelsea’s training ground on Thursday afternoon to sign his contract after a smooth series of negotiations.

“I am incredibly proud and excited to represent Chelea FC, this fantastic football club,” Potter said in a statement on the club’s website. “I am very excited to partner with Chelsea’s new ownership group and look forward to meeting and working with the exciting group of players and to develop a team and culture that our amazing fans can be proud of.

“I would also like to place my sincere thanks to Brighton & Hove Albion for allowing me this opportunity and in particular Tony Bloom and all the players, staff and supporters for their continued support during my time at the club.”

The 47-year-old takes over a team five points off the top of the Premier League and three points off fourth spot.

Chelsea confirmed he would take charge of Saturday’s game at Fulham.

RELATED NEWS