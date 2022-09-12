In a bid to equip more young people with the mindset and skills that will enable them build thriving communities while proffering sustainable solutions to contemporary problems, Junior Achievement Nigeria, JAN, has successfully implemented its annual Venture in Management Program, ViMP.

The 22nd edition which is funded by Parthian Partners, GB Foods and Mastercard, was held between August 22nd – 27th, 2022 and introduced 100 selected members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to the different facets of managing a business, making crucial business decisions, and developing skills for management.

Commenting on the program, the Executive Director, JAN, Foluso Gbadamosi, stated: “Youth unemployment, and the need for young people to be self-sustaining and prepared for the world of work are some of the most urgent challenges facing our society today and it is imperative that we expose young people to what they require to succeed, reduce the rate of unemployment, as well as a sustainable future.

One of the major highlights for this program is a Career Fair where we connected the participants with top organizations.’’

Also commenting about her participation in the program, Temilade Adelakun, most outstanding female participant said: “Being a ViMP 2022 participant was transformational for me. I have always wanted to have a taste of what MBA looks and feels like. VIMP gave me this experience and much more. We analyzed and brainstormed case studies that relate to the local problems we experience in Nigeria.

We had outstanding lecturers from Lagos Business School faculty lecture us on relevant business and career topics.

