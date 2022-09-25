By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

FORMER President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan has commended past and present leaders of Akwa Ibom State for their contributions and effort towards the development and growth of the State in the past thirty- five years.

Jonathan, spoke in Uyo during a State Banquet, organised by the Akwa Ibom State Government on Saturday, September, 24, 2022, at the Ibom Icon Hotels and Golf Resorts, Uyo, to commemorate the 35th anniversary celebration of the state.

Jonathan who was accompanied by former first Lady, Dame Jonathan specially commended the current Governor Mr. Udom Emmanuel for his great achievements and the visible improvement in the areas of physical infrastructure and basic amenities across all Local Government Areas.

He called on politicians in the state to shun politics of violence and division, and team up with the Governor to ensure that the state remained a centre of positive reference.

His words:” I will say that Akwa Ibom State, which was carved out of the old Cross River State is one of the states that has met the expectations of her people in fulfilling the reasons for her creation.

“If you have been coming to Akwa Ibom within these period of thirty five years, you would agree that people from the state would always thank God for the creation of this state.

“Governor Emmanuel has done very well, therefore the youths can no longer afford to be laid back. And in this election season, I charge the young ones to be vigilant to ensure that their choices are not thwarted”

In his remarks earlier, Governor Udom Emmanuel, expressed the appreciation that former Military President of Nigeria, Gen Ibrahim Babaginda (Rtd) whom according to him yielded to the aspirations of the founding fathers of the state by creating Akwa Ibom State in September 23rd, 1987.

” I want to thank all our past leaders for the great works that they have done in shaping us into where we are today “. the governor stressed.

The governor while reeling out his scorecard, assured that his administration would continue to work for the benefit of the people till he left office, despite the global economic and financial challenges.

The state banquet which featured the cutting of 35th anniversary cake to celebrate the state, Cultural dance by different troupes, and the presentation of Ibom Productivity Order of Merit Award to fourteen persons, adjudged as distinguished and trailblazers in their various fields of endeavours, including Journalism, Entrepreneurship, ICT, and in public service.

Other dignitaries who attended the event include: Former First Lady of Nigeria, Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, former Governor of Gombe State, Dr. Ibrahim Dankwambo, former Governor of Benue State, Senator Gabriel Suswam, former Military Governors of Akwa Ibom State, as well as the Deputy Governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo, who proposed the anniversary toast.

