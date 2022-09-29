Jennifer Okorie, Ex Nigerian beauty queen and social activist has concluded plans to empower youths with several in-demand tech skills.

Tagged “4 YOU”, the programme is Launched through her NGO, Jennifer Okorie foundation, and will provide young people with access to training on proffesional IT skills including Graphic design, Virtual assistance, Digital marketing and Web development respectively.

The model who hail from South Eastern Nigeria, Ebonyi state has recorded impressive achievements both on the entertainment and human development outreach.

In 2016, she claimed the prestigious Miss global ambassador Nigeria Pageant title, a platform that gave her access to public functions and which she used to record several humanitarian services.

In 2018, she championed a project tagged “Feed and save tomorrow” (FAST) through which she shared food items, life aid materials to children, aged people and widows living in creek areas across Lagos, Ebonyi and Anambra State respectively.

Sharing the inspiration behind her new project, she said, “4 YOU is a programme prepared by Jennifer Okorie foundation to empower Nigerian youths and strengthen job security in the country.

“Our focus is to empower as many young people as possible and we aim to add new training as the programme progresses. As an organisation with human heart, we believe in empowering and providing opportunities to alleviate poverty and avail a reliable means of livelihood for mankind”.

The programme will commence with a graphic design class on 1st October and will cover other training till December. Interested candidates can follow the foundation on social media platforms (Jofoundationng)for full detail and other information.

