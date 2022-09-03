CREDIT: Premier League

By Adegboyega Remmy Adeleye

Everton goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford made six big saves to deny Liverpool as they held the Reds to a goalless draw at Goodison Park.

Nigeria midfielder, Alex Iwobi played all 90 minutes for Everton.

Either Liverpool or Everton could have nicked a win as both sides hit the woodwork; Darwin Nunez, Mohammed Salah, and Luis Diaz for Liverpool while Tom Davies suffered the same fate for Everton.

The biggest highlight of the game was when former Liverpool defender now at Everton, Conor Coady turned in debutant Neal Maupay’s shot into the net but the goal was disallowed after a lengthy VAR intervention.

Eventful Merseyside Derby

The disallowed goal sparked ugly scenes from angry Everton fans.

A beer bottle appeared to be thrown from behind the managers’ technical areas, narrowly missing Liverpool’s manager, Jurgen Klopp. An Everton fan also ran on to the pitch from the Gwladys Street End in a bid to confront referee Anthony Taylor before being ushered away by stewards.

Jordan Pickford turned Nunez’s shot on to the bar brilliantly and also denied Liverpool substitute Roberto Firmino with great reflexes and agility on three separate occasions while Mohamed Salah hit the post again in the final seconds.

Liverpool almost paid for those misses when Gray teed up Maupay six yards from goal, but the striker’s poor touch allowed Alisson to get in position to save.

Alisson made a stunning save as he tipped over Dwight McNeil’s deflected shot.

Pickford turned away Firmino’s snap-shot in the final minutes and then pushed Mohamed Salah’s shot onto the woodwork in stoppage-time as the tie ended goalless.

The Merseyside derby- Everton v Liverpool has seen more goalless draws than any fixture in English top-flight history (36). Everton’s 2021 win at Anfield remains their only win in 28 games against Liverpool.

The draw means Liverpool lost more ground on Manchester City and Arsenal on the Premier League table as their slow start to the season continues with two wins in 6 PL games while Frank Lampard’s Everton side remain winless in their first 6 games this term.

RELATED NEWS