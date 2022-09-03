.

By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians of his preparedness to tackle the challenges facing the country if elected in the 2023 general election.

The former Lagos state governor who stated this yesterday at the unveiling of the Tinubu/Shettima Door to Door Group, noted that all it takes to fix the problems of Nigeria is a focused leadership armed with competence and capacity.

An initiative of APC Northern States’ House of Assembly Speakers, the event was attend by prominent party stalwarts including Tinubu’s running mate, Kashim Shettima.

Speaking at the occasion, Tinubu promised to turn Nigeria into a country that future generations would be proud of.

He said: “We have the confidence that we have what it takes. We have the courage, the determination, the perseverance and the foresight to identify the problems of Nigeria and take them head long and make a solution out of it for the prosperity of your children. We will guarantee tomorrow, jobs for your grandchildren and the progress of tomorrow.”

According to Tinubu, APC is working hard to go into the polls with the sole aim of winning and succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

“All we we are doing is strategizing, calculating and organizing ourselves to confront the challenge before us.

“We are the party of progressives ideas. We want good education for our children, good development for Nigeria, prosperity for this country, agriculture and agro allied projects to be embarked upon.

Tinubu said the ruling party has nothing to worry about the chances of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, which he described as a party “still struggling with its leadership.”

According to him, APC remains a party of thinkers and doers, ” stressing that it would always be ahead of the PDP.

“We are not just the one to haul abuses and insults at our rivals party; we don’t need it. We are smarter. We are brilliant, we are courageous, we are not like them.

“They spent 16 years and forgot that there is a railway infrastructure that can do haulage, human carriage, animal husbandry and food carriage from across the length and breadth of the country,” Tinubu said.

He advised the PDP wait for the election day in 2023 to see the defeat awaiting it.

Tinubu commended the organizers for the honour through their donations and contribution.

“You make life easier for us, no ‘sisi’ is demanded from us. Vehicles provided, logo unveiled, confidence boosting measure established, forward looking and hope rekindled. This is good for the prosperity of our country.”

Vice Presidential Candidate, Sen. Kashim Shettima, expressed optimism in the readiness of Tinubu to build country every Nigerian would be proud of, saying, “we are on the threshold of making history. The global economy is tilting towards recession because the world has moved from the agricultural age to the industrial age.

“We have moved from the industrial age to the knowledge driven age. People are now talking of big data of artificial intelligence, of nanotechnology, open biotechnology.

“Who among the presidential candidates we have here in this country have the skill sets, the intellect, the capacity to move this nation greater than Asiwaju Bola Tinubu?, ” he asked.

Shettima sees the 2023 Presidential election as an opportunity for Nigerians to reward Tinubu for his sacrifice to the growth of democracy in the country.

Chairman, Northern APC Speakers Forum and Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Zailani, pledged the readiness of the forum to work for the victory of Tinubu and Shettima at the polls.

“So far, we have about 205 elected members of the State House of Assembly across northern Nigeria. We are good to go,” he said.

Secretary of the forum and Speaker of Kogi State, Prince Matthew Kolawole, said the APC was lucky to have joint ticket of Tinubu and Shettima saying, “your transformation of Lagos state from a struggling state to the third largest economy in Africa deserve an applause.

“Our nation needs a detribalized President with deep understanding of Nigerian politics, economy and one who is also known for an uncommon religious tolerance and capacity to achieve positive results,” Matthew said.

