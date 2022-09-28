•Says Akeredolu represents what Nigerians desire

•Attacks on our supporters must stop —LP

By Dayo Johnson & John Alechenu

PRESIDENTIAL Candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, yesterday, lamented that the country is in a dire situation because Nigerians are afraid to speak truth to power.

Obi, therefore, challenged Nigerians to always speak the truth no matter the consequences.

This came as the Labour Party, LP, yesterday, condemned what it described as coordinated attacks on its peace-loving supporters in some states of the federation.

The LP Presidential candidate, who spoke during a condolence visit to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, over the death of his mother, supported Akeredolu on his move to arm the Amotekun Corps, saying the governor must continue to do his best to defend his people.

While consoling the governor on the demise of his mother, Grace Akeredolu, Obi also commiserated with him over the sad incident at St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, where 41 people were killed and several other injured.

His words: “Things are going wrong in the country because people choose to keep quiet, but I want to commend Governor Akeredolu for always speaking up for the people.

“I urge you to continue in that direction. You represent one of those things Nigerians desire; the ability to speak the truth no matter the consequences.

“What is lacking in Nigeria is that we choose to keep quiet when things are going wrong. You have a man here who always speaks when things are going wrong, and I urge you to continue.

“Governor Akeredolu represents what Nigerians desire at this present time. You always speak the truth no matter whose ox is gored.

“Arm those special security people. Take every step to protect your people. It is important and it is your duty.

“I’m happy that you are speaking out always when necessary.”

In his response, Governor Akeredolu appreciated Obi and his entourage for finding time to visit him.

On the death of his mother, the governor said she would surely be missed even though she left at the ripe age of 90 years.

Meanwhile, the LP while calling on security agencies to rise to their responsibilities said it would no longer tolerate such barbaric behaviour.

Its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Arabambi Abayomi, in a telephone interview, said: “We note with sadness the mercilessly coordinated attack by the military wing of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Kastina State on the peace-loving Obedient political movement supporters of Mr Peter Obi.

“Sadly, with this reprehensible behaviour, it is fast getting clearer that the APC has officially adopted violent attacks on LP’s Presidential Candidate support groups across the States of the nation.

“LP finds this trend quite unacceptable and condemns the growing terrorism of APC in virtually some APC-controlled states in the nation.

“We like to put it on record that while we abhor all forms of violence, we wish to warn that no political party has the monopoly of crude and organized violence.

“One simply hopes that the security agencies will not continue to appear helpless as this chain of planned and choreographed violence is visited relentlessly on the LP Presidential support groups all over the States under APC in the country.”

