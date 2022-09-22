Pique, Shakira

By Ada Osadebe

Colombian pop star, Shakira, has finally spoken publicly for the first time about her split with Barcelona defender, Gerard Pique.

The couple had two children during their 12 years of being together before they announced their split in June 2022.

The 45-year-old singer was candid about how difficult life has been after her relationship ended with the 35-year-old Pique in the cover story for Elle magazine’s October issue.

Shakira said: “Oh, this is really hard to talk about personally, especially as this is the first time, I’ve ever addressed this situation in an interview.

“I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all. Um, and yeah, it’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through (it).

“It, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation.

“And so, it’s been tough not only for me but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult.”

