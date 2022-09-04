.

By Steve Oko

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has disagreed with the Department of State Service, DSS, over the latter’s denial of involvement in the alleged abduction and disappearance of its members, insisting that the secret police cannot claim knowing nothing about the alleged missing members.

IPOB, in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, alleged that contrary to claims by the DSS, its members had been “serially abducted” by security agencies since 2020.

The pro-Biafra movement accused security agencies of carrying out alleged genocide and ethnic cleansing of Igbo youths.

It called on the United Nations and Amnesty International to investigate alleged genocide against Biafran agitators, and bring to book those behind it.

IPOB claimed that no fewer than 36 of its members had disappeared from the five states of the South-East and Rivers State.

It claimed that some of the alleged missing IPOB members and sympathizers abducted in Enugu State include Godwin Joy Idara, allegedly abducted on 8 November 2021; Ikechukwu Henry, allegedly abducted on 23 August 2021; and a couple – Mr Ifedi Sunday and Mrs Ifedi Calista, allegedly abducted on 15 November 2021

Others allegedly abducted from Ebonyi State were Ezike Wisdom Nwambam, allegedly abducted on 26 June 2021) Kenneth Ojima, allegedly abducted on 26 June 2021; Onyeibe Chinonso, allegedly abducted on 26 June 2021; Igwe Johnson, allegedly abducted on 26 June 2021; and Okezie Fortune, allegedly abducted on 26 June 2021.

According to the statement, other alleged missing IPOB members include Kingsley Chima, allegedly abducted on 26 February 2021; Emeka Ngonadi, allegedly abducted on April 10, 2021; and Chidiebere Echefu, allegedly abducted on November 8, 2021).

IPOB claimed that those abducted in Rivers include Chinaedu Ejesu, Solomon Onyegbulam, Ukpai Michael and Ibeleme Tochwukwu, allegedly abducted at Obigbo.

According to the statement, some of its missing members in Imo are Mazi Okwuosha, Comrade Solomon Onyegbula and Mr Emeka Ngonadi.

In Abia State, IPOB claimed that its following members were missing: Obuneme, David Ogbonnaya, Chinedu Nwaoba, Aja Joseph, Barrister Awoke and Ejike Aniadi.

