By Efosa Taiwo

The Super Falcons have lost 4-0 to the United States of America in an international friendly on Saturday.

The Nigeria women’s team were outplayed by the Americans with USA extending their superior record against Nigeria having met seven times and won all.

They opened scoring in the 14th minute through Sophia Smith before Lindsay Horan doubled the lead on 25 minutes.

Smith scored her second goal of the game in before the halftime break, before Alex Morgan completed the thrashing.

The Super Falcons paraded the likes of Chiamaka Nnadozie, Osinachi Ohale, Uchenna Kanu, Toni Payne, Rasheedat Ajibade, Michelle Alozie and Ifeoma Onumonu.

While Deborah Abiodun, Tosin Demehin and Rofiat Imuran, who were all drafted from the recently concluded FIFA U-20 World Cup in Costa Rica, made their senior debuts in the game.

This is the first of the pair of friendlies with the USA.

The second is slated to hold Tuesday, 6th September, at the Audi Field, Washington DC.

