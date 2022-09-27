By Efosa Taiwo

The Desert Foxes of Algeria defeated the Super Eagles 2-1 in a friendly game on Tuesday in Oran.

The Super Eagles opened scoring with Terem Moffi connecting from a deflected Kelechi Ihenacho’s shot in the box to give Nigeria the lead.

The Jose Peseiro side who were the dominant side in the first half then had a few more chances to double their lead but didn’t yield result.

However, in the 40th minute, Ola Aina conceded a penalty which Manchester City striker, Riyahd Mahrez converted from the spot to draw level.

Youcef Atal then grabbed the winner in the 61st minute as Algeria took their unbeaten run to six matches.

Super Eagles are now without a win in their last four encounters with the Desert Foxes.

