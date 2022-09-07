By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

E-payment service provider, Interswitch has flagged off a new brand campaign, #NeverStop to project itself as a pioneer and enabler of growth and development of fintech and payments across Africa.

Interswitch has helped in driving payments and e-commerce growth across Africa since 20 years it opened shop in the country.

So, while the new brand campaign is to amplify the brand’s progressive outlook as a frontier-driving company which keeps pushing boundaries and facilitating the creation of new ecosystems that help businesses and individuals scale and thrive, it is also to commemorate its 20 years anniversary.

Founder & Group CEO of the company, Mitchell Elegbe, said: “As we mark 20, there is quite a lot of excitement within Interswitch, but also some deep reflection as we look back on the journey of the last two decades.

It’s been 20 years of transforming Africa’s digital economy. Interswitch was founded to solve a social problem – to make people’s lives easier when it came to payments, transactions and accessing funds. We saw a way to do this by developing products and services with the consumer at the heart, leading with technology and innovation.

“As is the case with many pioneers, while we navigated uncharted waters, there were times when we pushed ahead with absolutely no assurances and buoyed up by just sheer tenacity and grit. At those times, the big picture kept us going, our dream to deliver a prosperous Africa, driven by a seamless exchange of value and commerce”.

Elegbe also asserted that it was on that foundation Interswitch’s two flagship products, Quickteller and Verve, were created.

Capturing the essence of the #NeverStop campaign, the company’s Executive Vice-President for Group Marketing and Communications, Cherry Eromosele, said: “Anniversaries not only give the chance to celebrate how far we’ve come in our journey, but also provide the opportunity to stop, reflect and launch out again with fresh passion, a renewed zeal and a clearer vision. This is what underpins the philosophy that has given rise to #NeverStop.

As we look ahead, we see enormous potential for future growth and the furthering of our vision. The outlook is rapidly evolving; At Interswitch, we also see the application of digital payments as being sector-agnostic and, with the increasing adoption of technology and digital payments across Nigeria and Africa, opportunities to broaden the fintech/payments landscape continue to present themselves”.

From Elegbe’s perspective, the runway for growth remains significant as over 50 per cent of Nigeria is still unbanked or underbanked and 85 per cent of transactions in sub-Saharan African still occur in cash.

However, he expressed optimism that “today, technology is at the forefront of society and will continue to play a significant role in how we work and live. Nigeria is fast becoming the tech-capital of Africa, with one of the fastest growing tech markets in the world. Interswitch has always been focused on the bigger picture, with the understanding that going alone is not the answer, and that we do better by working together.

“Building a profitable, thriving business has been important, but in order to achieve our purpose of Inspiring Africa to Greatness, we had to play our part in providing an enabling environment for the holistic ecosystemto thrive”.

Over the next six months, the company intends to progressively unveil a line-up of brand campaigns, commemorative events and thought-leadership initiatives centered around this significant corporate milestone on a Pan-African level.

