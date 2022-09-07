A video of Big Brother Naija Level-up housemates, Deji and Chichi sharing intimacy in bed have gone viral online.
The duo had an emerging relationship before Deji got evicted from the house as one of the fake housemates of the season.
The video confirmed the intimacy both shared while Deji was in the house as against how forced their relationship looked on the outside.
It will be recalled that Deji had told Ebuka of his feelings and intentions for Chichi during his eviction night, hinting of maintaining their relationship outside the house.
Reactions on Twitter: