A video of Big Brother Naija Level-up housemates, Deji and Chichi sharing intimacy in bed have gone viral online.

The duo had an emerging relationship before Deji got evicted from the house as one of the fake housemates of the season.

The video confirmed the intimacy both shared while Deji was in the house as against how forced their relationship looked on the outside.

It will be recalled that Deji had told Ebuka of his feelings and intentions for Chichi during his eviction night, hinting of maintaining their relationship outside the house.

Reactions on Twitter:

Deji and Chichi after first round 😂 pic.twitter.com/Gcyb6cVdp0 — Ennymenthol (@ennymenthol1) September 7, 2022

Deji claiming chi chi with his full chest in all his interviews. Isn't that enough for haters to shut up and start loving how beautiful things. The fragrance boy and our #trophygirl is the show. Choke on it #DECHITHESHOW — Deji&chichi lover 😍 (@Deelah94361159) September 7, 2022

Chim no wonder chichi was crying so much the evening Deji went home. Things are really happening in biggie’s house yk — RahNailedit (@rashieeee__) September 7, 2022

And i was defending chichi to my friend oh when she said chichi had sex anyhow with this Deji boy😭😭 — Tamara (@tamaraorus47) September 7, 2022

