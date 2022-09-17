.

The South-East Zonal chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has carpeted APC and PDP for their alleged inability to end the rising security challenges in the zone.

The National Vice Chairman of the party in the zone, Mr Chilos Godsent, made the remark on Saturday, while briefing newsmen at the end of the party’s Zonal Working Committee’s bi-monthly meeting held in Umuahia.

The statement was entitled, “2023 General Elections: ADC must take over South-East in a landslide in order to restore development, peace and security in the region”.

Godsent said that it was unfortunate that insecurity and poverty had continued to escalate under the watch of the two leading political parties sharing power at the centre, states and local government areas.

He said: “Emphatically speaking, no fewer than 100 people die every week in the South-East as a result of the rising cases of kidnapping, armed robberies, banditry, ritual killings, depression and hunger, amongst other crimes.

“These have scared away investors and tourists, who were willing to come and invest in the region.”

Godsent blamed the alarming security breaches in the area on the lack of a progressive economic blueprint, workable educational system and infrastructure.

He said that the ugly development led to the increase in economic crises, hardship and human capital flight in the zone.

“It is now obvious that the APC and PDP-led governments in the South-East have no ideas and workable solutions to the rising insecurity and sufferings in the region,” he said.

The ADC chieftain, therefore, urged the electorate to take advantage of the “2023 ballot revolution” to vote out APC and PDP in the zone.

He expressed confidence that the party would sweep the governorship and legislative seats in the upcoming polls in the zone.

He said that ADC remained the only viable party with the vision and capacity to transform and develop the region.

He said that the ADC in the zone endorsed the expulsion of the party’s Presidential Candidate, Mr Dumebi Kachikwu.

He opined that the action by the party’s National Working Committee would not affect its electoral fortunes in 2023.

The party advised the Federal Government to yield to the demands of the striking university lecturers in order to end the protracted impasse.

It also urged the National Assembly to reject the Water Resources Bill, describing it as ill-conceived and not in conformity with the principle of a federal system of government.

The chairmen of the party in Abia and Imo, Messrs Obioma Onwukaike and Ignatius Nlem, said that the party had become the alternate choice in their respective states for those desiring good governance.

Onwukaike said that the party had overcome its recent leadership crisis and commenced voter mobilisation in the 17 Local Government Areas for 2023.

He said that the election would provide the people with the opportunity to elect a clergyman as governor for the first time since the state was created in 1991.

He described the party’s Gubernatorial Flag Bearer, Bishop Ndukwe Onuoha, as the best of all the candidates to win the election.

