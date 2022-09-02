By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina State Government has purchased 10 additional armoured personnel vehicles as part of efforts to end the security challenges experienced in the state.

The State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, on Wednesday officially handed over the armoured personnel carriers (APC) to security chiefs in the state for its operation in the frontline local government areas prone to banditry.

The new acquisition which cost the state over a N100 million, brings the total tally of armoured personnel carriers available in the state to 30, though the state Governor noted that more is still needed to ease the operation cf security personnel in the state.

However, he expressed optimism that the menace of banditry and terrorism will soon be a thing of the past in the state and country at large.

While reiterating the commitment of his administration to end banditry in the state, Masari noted that efforts are ongoing in conjunction with the Inspector General of Police and a local producer in Kaduna to produce more armoury for security agents in the state.

He further explained that his administration is not leaving any stone unturned in ensuring that reliefs are given to those badly affected by bandits across the state through a national and state programme providing succour for the victims.

He applauded the security agents for the noticeable improvement in their response time, noting that with cooperation with the general public, the menace of banditry would soon be a thing of the past in the state.

