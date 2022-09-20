By Dennis Agbo

The Labour Party (LP) Senatorial candidate for Enugu North senatorial district, Chief Okay Ezea, (popularly known as Ideke) has asked for a declaration of State of Emergency on the Ugwuogo-Opi-Nsukka road, following the reemergence of banditry along the road.

The road, in the recent time, has been taken over by bandits, who kidnap for ransoms after waylaying their victims on the road and dragging them into the bush.

The Enugu- Ugwuogo Nike-Opi-Nsukka road was constructed by the immediate past administration of Sullivan Chime as a shirt route from Enugu to Nsukka and as alternative to the 9th mile-Makurdi highway which has since collapsed and subjects motorists to tortourous journeys.

But Ezea in a statement he made available to newsmen in Enugu, on Monday, lamented that the relief has been dashed by activities of criminal elements along the new Nsukka road and state government’s failure at protecting lives and properties, leaving commuters (mostly from Enugu North Senatorial district) to their faith.

Ezea said that such a situation was unacceptable, describing it as an act of wickedness on the part of government whom he accused of irresponsible failure at protecting the lives of citizens.

Chief Ezea in the statement lampooned the state government on the spate of armed robbery, kidnapping and vehicular accidents on the road and urged the security agencies to declare a state of emergency on the Ugwuogo- Opi-Nsukka road, with immediate effect.

Ezea said: “The euphoria of Ndi Nsukka was cut short as a result of fast decimating aesthetics of the road as result of poor maintenance by the state government which left the only road to bazaar of pot holes and den of criminal activities not minding that it is the only functional road from the east to the northern parts of the country. It’s most unfortunate.

“There is poor security surveillance on the road and government negligence in maintaining public infrastructure is what the Labour Party is coming to change the narrative by providing good leadership and inclusive governance.

“There is hardly any week there would not be reports of kidnapping and other heinous crime along that road and the people we elected as Chief security officers are plying the road with loads of security personnel and in bullet proof SUV vehicles all to themselves and their cronies.

“The Labour Party therefore appeals to General Officer commanding 82 Division of the Nigeria Army Enugu and the commissioner of Police to respond to the monumental security threat against Nsukka people and other travellers along the road by criminal these elements.

“This can be done through regular surveillance and patrol on the road and not just the conventional stop and search at a particular location which has proved ineffective,” Ideke suggested.

RELATED NEWS