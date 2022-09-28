By Juliet Umeh

Innovative solution provider, inq. Digital Nigeria Limited, has received two awards for active involvement in deepening economic growth with the creation and provision of telecommunication solutions and support services for businesses at the just concluded Tech Innovation Awards, TIA, 6th edition.

The two awards were “Enterprise Solutions Provider of the Year” and “Digital Services Provider of the year.”

The award formerly referred to as Nigeria Tech Innovation & Telecom Awards, NTITA recognizes individual and organizations at the forefront of digitization with innovative products and services in the ICT sector in Nigeria.

According to the organizers, the recognitions equally reflect inq. Digital Nigeria’s investments in delivering innovative solutions to multinationals, government, small and medium enterprises whilst offering value and allowing them to thrive.

The Managing Director of inq. Digital Nigeria, Mr. Valentine Chime, said: “We’re honoured and inspired yet again to go further and sustain our commitment to contribute to the rise of Nigeria’s ICT industry.

These honours point to the fact that we are doing something differently beyond the conventional, which has earned us some of these awards consistently for half a decade. The underlying drive in these recognitions is to get better at what we do”.

