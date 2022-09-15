By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Nigeria’s inflation rate rose by 0.92 basis points to 20.52 percent in August from 19.6 percent in July.

This represents the seventh consecutive monthly rise in Headline inflation since February.

Food inflation also rose to 23.12 percent in August 2022, representing a 1.1 percent age-point increase compared to 22.02 percent recorded in the previous month.

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS disclosed this today in its Consumers Price Index, CPI report for August.

The NBS said: “In August 2022, on a year –on- year basis, the headline inflation rate was 20.52 percent . This was

3.52 percentage point higher compared to the rate recorded in August 2021, which was (17.01 per cent).

“This shows that the headline inflation rate increased in the month of August 2022 when compared to the same month in the preceding year (i.e.August 2021).

“On a month-on-month basis, the Headline inflation rate in August 2022 was 1.77 percent, this was 0.05 percent lower than the rate recorded in July 2022 (1.82 percent). The Increases were recorded in all COICOP divisions that yielded the Headline index.”

On food inflation, it stated:”The food inflation rate in August 2022 was 23.12 percent on a year-on-year basis; which was 2.82 percent higher compared to the rate recorded in August 2021 (20.3 percent).

“This rise in the food inflation was caused by increases in prices of bread and cereals, food products, potatoes, yam and other tuber, fish, meat, oil and fat.

“On a month-on-month basis, the food inflation rate in August was 1.98 percent, this was a 0.07 percent decline compared to the rate recorded in July 2022 (2.04 percent).

“This decline is attributed to reduction in prices of some food items like tubers, garri, local rice and vegetables.”

